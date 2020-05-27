Susan Myers Jones, 72, of Reynolds Station, passed away on May 25, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehab Center. She was born February 7, 1948 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Floyd and Beverly Nafe Myers. She was a member of Owensboro Church of Christ on Highway 60. Susan enjoyed working puzzles, reading, cooking, decorating and going out on the pontoon boat. She adored her children, especially her grandchildren. Susan loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Dean Jones; children, Cristian Womack, Courtney Womack, Jason Womack (Tonya), Garyn Hayes (Jeffery) and Tylor Jones (Jamie); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Sara Johnson (Ed); and brother, David Myers (Phyllis).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.cecil
