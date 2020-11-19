CRITTENDEN — Susanne M. Turner, 54, of Crittenden, formerly of Owensboro, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Edward R. Turner; daughters Danielle (Jeremy) Wedding of Maceo, Heather (Bryan) Cummins of Owensboro, Brittany Lane of Crittenden and Mary Boone of Owensboro; and five grandchildren, Blake Wedding, Tessa Wedding, Charlie Cummins, Christian Cummins and Opal Marsh.
No visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.
