CENTRAL CITY — Susie Mae Caskey, 63, of Central City, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at 5:45 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was a machinist for Diesel and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors: husband, Danny Caskey; sons, Christopher (Heather) Caskey, Joshua Caskey, Jeremiah Caskey, and Danny (Francella) Caskey, Jr.; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Gossett; and brother, Larry (Margie) Capps.
Service: 5 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at New Paradise Baptist Church. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
