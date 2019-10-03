Susie Mae Cook, 103, of Philpot, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Wellington Park in Owensboro, where she was treated like family and loved by all the staff. Born in Daviess County Aug. 27, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Rollie and Goldie Mae Richardson Ambrose, was a homemaker and devoted member of Friendship Baptist Church in Philpot.
Susie enjoyed gardening, her roses and gladiolus, which she planted every year in her garden, and her sewing. She enjoyed quilting and has shared her love of this by gifting her family with many of her handmade quilts over the years. Her greatest joy came from her family. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren more than they could imagine. She and her husband, Bill, enjoyed being strong supporters of the University of Kentucky basketball. Susie lived a long, wonderful life and left this earth with more knowledge than most of us could ever hope to have.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Camp Cook, in 1998; sisters Maude Chapman, Mable Ambrose, Vivian DeJarnette and Lou Anna Williams; her brother, James Ambrose; and two infant brothers. Surviving are her children, Michael (Penny) Cook of Philpot, Clifford (Brenda) Cook of Greensburg and Debbie Miller (Gary Borosky) of Fort Valley, Georgia; four grandchildren, Danny Cook, Rebecca Lawson (Steve), Kristi Wilson (Mike) and Stephanie Clark; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Melba Salmon of Owensboro.
Services for Susie Mae Cook will be noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Friendship Baptist Church. Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Susie Mae Cook may be placed at www.glennfuneralhome.com.
