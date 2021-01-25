AMMONS — Susie McHolan Daulton, 77, of Ammons, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was a member of English Baptist Church and a retired caregiver.
Survivors include: brothers, Estil McHolan and Henry McHolan; and sisters, Jean Saylor, Doris McHolan and Sandra Moyer.
Private funeral service: English Baptist Church in Ammons. Burial: church cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: English Baptist Church.
