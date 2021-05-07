MURRAY — Ms. Suzan Kennedy Hinton, 70, of Murray, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home.
She was born Jan. 17, 1951, in Murray to the late Jack B. Kennedy and Sue Lockhart Kennedy. She was a 1969 Murray High School graduate and later earned her master’s degree from Murray State University. Ms. Hinton was a retired schoolteacher and attended the Murray First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, Christopher Stark Hinton of Owensboro; one sister, Karen Duncan and husband Jerry of Murray; three brothers, Jack Kennedy and wife Melinda of Murray, David Kennedy and wife Becky of Eddyville and Sam Kennedy and wife Tina of Midlothian, Virginia; as well as one grandchild, Callie Hinton of Owensboro.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Murray City Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Rudy officiating. There will be no public visitation held.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Calloway County Public Library, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071 or the First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
