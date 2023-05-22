Suzann Denise Smith, 54, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at home with her loving family by her side, under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. She was born on March 31, 1969, in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Lester E. and Deloris Phelps Geary.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Kenny Smith Jr.; one daughter, Haley Smith; one son, Zach (Hailey) Smith; and two sisters, Tina (Dale) Schroader and Crystie (Kevin) Stauss.
Funeral services: Noon Thursday, May 25, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Frank Benton officiating. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Suzann Denise Smith by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com
