GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Suzanne Ernestine Beller DePrycker, 87, of Grayslake, Illinois, passed away Feb. 1, 2021. She was born Oct. 21, 1933, in Chicago, the daughter of Gustave and Florence (Posen) DePrycker. She is survived by her loving husband, David Beller, and is a loving mother to daughters Victoria (James) Schiller, Donna (William) Mitz, Nancy (Matt) Milne and Michelle (Erik) Pratt.
Suzanne, a loving grandmother, is survived by her grandchildren, Joseph (Kimberly) Schiller, Christina (Sean) Peas, Jennifer (Matt) Hanks, Brian (Emily) Mitz, Patricia (Drew) Luedtke, Taylor Milne, Wyatt Milne, Brianna (Jason) Prefountain, Bradley Mischke and Ryan Mischke. She also is survived by 13 great-grandchildren. Her family will miss her unconditional love, her continuous smile and was grateful that her loving husband was always by her side.
A memorial celebration of Sue’s life will be scheduled at a later date due to COVID-19.
Northern Illinois Funeral Services Inc. | 847-833-2928
