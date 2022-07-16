BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS — Suzanne Mason Willis, 79, formerly of Owensboro, died peacefully Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in Bentonville, Arkansas. She was born June 19, 1942, in Hopkinsville. Suzanne grew up in the Kentucky towns of Kuttawa, Sonora, and Cadiz. She graduated from Trigg County High School, as well as Western Kentucky University, where she received her master’s degree and Rank 1 certification. At Western, she also met and married her sweetheart, Ken Willis.
Suzanne was a retired teacher with the Owensboro Public Schools system in Kentucky, where she was the English department chair at Owensboro High School, as well as the faculty advisor of the Ethos publication. After retiring as a teacher, Suzanne became a Student Support Services counselor at Brescia University, where she finished her career. Suzanne was also an active member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association.
Suzanne‘s second home was First Christian Church (FCC) in Owensboro, where she and Ken raised their family in the Disciples of Christ faith and were members for more than 50 years before relocating to Arkansas. At FCC, Suzanne served as an elder, a board member, and as a member of the Disciples Women’s Ministry (DWM). She also helped with youth mission trips, Advent devotionals, and organizing a church cookbook. She and Ken were members of the FaHoLo Sunday school class where they made many lifelong friends. Suzanne enjoyed traveling with Ken (all 50 states!), reading, crafting, home design, and bragging about her children and grandchildren.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Robert Kenneth Willis; her parents, Edgar Loy and Angelee Glasgow Mason; and her infant brother, William Edward Mason.
She is survived by her son, Robert Kenneth Willis II (Glenda); her daughter, Angela Willis Blackiston (Mike); her grandchildren, Maysa Willis and Michael Blackiston; her brother, Charles Mason (Lucy); her nephew, Will Mason (Mallory); her niece, Jill Demmy; her niece, Cynthia Naylor (Harold); her nephew, Mark Prettyman (Mandy); and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, dear friends, and her FCC family.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in Suzanne’s memory to the First Christian Church of Owensboro Legacy Fund, 700 JR Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Interment of ashes will be in the First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the church.
