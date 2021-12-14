Suzanne Nash, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born June 26, 1943, to the late C.W. “Jiggs” Sharp Jr. and Nellie Pose Sharp as one of 13 children. Suzanne graduated from Daviess County High School (class of 1961) and took business classes at Murray State University. Her education allowed her to perform secretarial work eventually retiring from General Electric.
Suzanne enjoyed traveling to Point Clear, Alabama, her mother’s homeplace, and going to the casino with her mother and brother. She loved shopping, being unable to pass up a good bargain, and regularly going out to eat. Her favorite dining places were the Miller House, Colby’s, Briarpatch, and Gambrinus. Suzanne had a passion for reading as her overflowing bookcases could testify which also made her a trivia wiz. She loved her family, especially her granddaughter.
In addition to her father, Suzanne was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Nash in 1998; a daughter, Debra Nash Gleghorn; brother, Gary Sharp; and sister, Rebecca Sharp.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Greg Nash and wife Beth; granddaughter, Jade Nash (Kris Walters); mother, Nellie Sharp; siblings, Bubby Sharp (Rose), Pam Alexander (Bill), Larry Sharp (Sandra), Murray Sharp (Lisa), Bobby Sharp (Janie), Barry Sharp (Joy), Jackie Westerfield, Brian Sharp (Sandy), Chris Sharp, and Jeff Sharp; nephew, Dylan Sharp, who often took her to the bookstore and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Final arrangements will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Puzzle Pieces, 2401 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303, and Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Suzanne Nash may be left at www.glenncares.com.
