FALLS OF ROUGH — Sven Lindberg Capps, 88, of Falls of Rough, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his residence. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a retired lineman for Nashville Electric Service.
Survivors: wife, Dixie Dean Capps; son, Michael Capps; daughter, Natasha Lind Paulsen; and sister, Sandra Reinhardt.
Service: 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, for sharing memories at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Springhill Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee, with military honors. Visitation: 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Commented