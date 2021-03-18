Sybal V. English Saalwaechter, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Sybal was born Jan. 21, 1939, in McLean County to the late Daniel and Maudie Ramburger and grew up in the Knobbs area. Family was her priority and greatest pleasure. She did enjoy playing cards and games with family and her friends at Park Regency, especially word search, crossword puzzles, Yahtzee and board games. After raising her family and her first husband’s death, she began to work outside the home as a caregiver. She loved people and loved to talk, or as she would say “give good advice.” She was also employed at J.C. Penney and One Park Place helping to organize activities. Sybal was well known for her chicken and dumplings and homemade biscuits.
In addition to her parents, Sybal also was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold English, in 1981; and her second husband, Marvin “Sonny” Saalwaechter, in 2017; granddaughter Misty English; and sisters Maggie Sosh and Margie Henry.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Diana (Sammy) Roberts; sons Harold (Gelita) English, Richard (Kay) English and Michael (Debbie) English, all of Owensboro and Terry (Tammy) English of Eddyville; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; brothers J.R. Ramburger, Marshall Ramburger, George Ramburger, Danny Ramburger and James Ramburger; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory followed by a service with limited attendance. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery.
Those attending the visitation and service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation, please enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a charity of choice.
Memories and condolences for the family of Sybal may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented