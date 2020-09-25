Sylvester Fulkerson, 85, of Philpot, passed away at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Daviess County to the late Roy and Ellen Fulkerson. He was retired from Jagoe Homes. Sylvester enjoyed working in his garden, hunting, fishing, but most of all, his family.
He was preceded in death, the same morning, by his wife of 66 years, Bertha Mae Fulkerson; two sons, James and Joe Fulkerson; grandchild Larry Cunningham; brothers Jody, Roy, James and George Fulkerson; sisters Barbara Tinnell, Mary Robinson and Ann Polston.
Survivors include his children, Raymond (Shirley) Fulkerson, Greg Fulkerson, Danny (Debbie) Fulkerson, Earl (Stacy) Fulkerson, Charlie (Brenda) Fulkerson, Shawn (Kathy) Fulkerson, Debbie Smith and Cathy Peak; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Sylvester and Bertha’s services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. They will be laid to rest together in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented