Sylvester Leon Harrison, 60, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 23, 1960, in Muhlenburg County, to the late James and Mellowdean Boyd Harrison. Leon had worked at Lanham Bros. General Contractors for about 29 years as a superintendent, enjoyed fishing, and was a hard worker.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Harrison, Jr. and Kelven Harrison.
Leon is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lisa Harrison; two sons, Joshua Mundy and Robert Hill, both of Owensboro, a daughter, Brandy Hill of Owensboro; several grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Harrison, of Muhlenburg County.
The funeral service for Leon with limited attendance will be Wednesday, February 24, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when attending and shall enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
