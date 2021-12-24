HATFIELD, Ind. — Sylvester Ray Richey, 71, of Hatfield, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his residence. Ray was a member of Rockport Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Lynn Richey; his children, Russell Richey, Stacy Richey, Jason Beckort, Jason Richey and Jessica Barnett; and his siblings, Sam Richey, Frank Richey, Bill Richey, Kenny Richey, Bernadine Renehan and Margie Franklin.
Funeral service: Noon Wednesday at Rockport Church of the Nazarene, 719 N. Seventh St., Rockport, IN 47635. Masonic service: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.
Commented