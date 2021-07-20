GREENVILLE — Sylvester (Sly) Lewis Johnson, 46, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at his residence .
He was a member of the Duvall’s Chapel General Baptist Church. He was employed by Cracker Barrel, Madisonville.
Survivors include his loving mother, Gladys Johnson; two sisters, Connie (Joseph) Tyler-Givens, and Pamela Johnson.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at Duvall’s Chapel Church in Greenville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville, KY is in charge of arrangements. Facemask are encouraged but not required.
