LEWISPORT — Sylvia Ann Thrasher Richards, 79, of Lewisport, formerly of Owensboro, died in Owensboro Health Regional Hospital following a brief illness Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She was born April 7, 1941, to the Rev. Oren D. and Ruby Talbott Thrasher in Maysville and lived in Owensboro as a child during her father’s pastorate at First Church of the Nazarene. She was a graduate of duPont Manual High School in Louisville and Trevecca Nazarene College in Nashville, where she met her first husband, the late Kenneth Hamrick.
Sylvia taught elementary school for 30 years, including 23 years in the Owensboro Public Schools. She was adored by students and parents and praised for being a warm and caring but also demanding teacher. She was proud to earn a master’s degree in education from Western Kentucky University early in her career and held an additional certificate as a reading specialist. Sylvia was a phenomenally gifted pianist who had, in addition to years of classical study, a rare gift for playing by ear and improvising in a range of musical styles. From age 12, she accompanied worship services in the churches her father pastored. In the 1970s, she was the pianist at St. John United Methodist Church and in her later years played occasionally for classes and services at both First Baptist Church and Settle Memorial UMC.
In addition to her parents, her stepmother (Lovie Pennycuff Thrasher) and a stepdaughter (Leslie Richards Courtney of Portland, Oregon), she is predeceased by her husband and the love of her life, Thomas C. Richards, whom she married in 1979. Sylvia retired early from teaching in order to accompany her husband on countless business trips, and they enjoyed leisure travel and gardening. The couple were actively involved in First Baptist Church, and, following Thomas’s death, Sylvia joined Settle Memorial.
Sylvia is survived by her much loved and adoring son, Jeff Hamrick (Christopher Ball) of Flossmoor, Illinois; a stepdaughter, Dawn Richards of Beaverton, Oregon; and her brother, Philip Thrasher (Annetta) of Louisville, and their children, Matthew, Aaron (Brooke) and Laura (the Rev. Dustin McDavid). In addition to family members, Sylvia’s passing is mourned by her loving former neighbors on Greenfield Lane and by her friends from church and the Owensboro schools.
The service will be held outdoors at noon Thursday under the portico of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A private committal will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
All who attend the service for Mrs. Richards shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Good Samaritan Fund of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church at www.settleumc.com/online-giving/ or to the charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
