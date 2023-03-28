Sylvia Boone Ross Freeman, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Mar. 25, 2023, after a long illness while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. A native of Calhoun, she was born Apr. 27, 1937, in Daviess County to the late D.C. and Eva Uffleman Ross. She was a graduate of McLean County High School, Kentucky Wesleyan College, and Western Kentucky University. She was married to Hal Freeman, Sr. in Nov. 1958. He preceded her in death in 2008 after 49 years of marriage. She retired from the Daviess County School System as a biology teacher after 31 years.
Survivors include sons, Hal Lee Freeman, Jr. and wife, Teresa, of Jackson, Tennessee, Matthew Ross Freeman and wife, Kim, of Owensboro, and Harry Ray Robbins and wife, Jackie, of Dayton, Ohio; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
In according to Sylvia’s wishes, funeral arrangements will be private.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to acknowledge the caring treatment by the staff, nurses, and doctors of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and the Heartford House.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or the Humane Society of Owensboro-Daviess County, P.O. Box 1075, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
