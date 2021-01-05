Sylvia C. Nelson, 81, Owensboro, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. at her home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Norwich, England. on May 19, 1939. to the late James Cheetham and Frances Cooper Cheetham. Connie retired from Habitat for Humanity where she was the office manager. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and our best friend!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Cheetham; and a son, Wade William Nelson.
Survivors include a son, Bruce Nelson, Jr., of Alexandria; daughters, Julie Ann Hurkmans (Lisa Kerr), of Ridgeville, South Carolina, Lori Lee Hayden (Robert), of Owensboro, and Bonnie Jo Bradley (Robbie), of Calhoun; 10 grandchildren, Brandy Bratcher, Chris Nelson, Ashley Solis, E. J. Benningfield, Cassie Stevens, Brittany Nareski, Collin Nelson, Hannah Nelson, Shannell Hayden, and Jennifer Roberts; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Barry Belton (Janet), of Surrey, England; sister-in-law, Gwen Cheetham, of England; niece, Sarah Cheetham, of England; and a nephew, Dave Cheetham, of England.
Private services will be held. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Connie’s family would like to offer special thanks the staffs of Dr. Maheshwari and Dr. Abel, and to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or American Cancer Society, ATTN: RFL of Daviess-McLean, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
