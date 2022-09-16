BEECH GROVE — Sylvia Hunt O’Reilly, 87, of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Sylvia Joan Rightmyer was born August 22, 1935, in McLean County to the late Rosecran and Anna Catherine Towery Rightmyer, was married to Freddie Eugene Hunt May 7, 1955, until his death September 5, 1982, and was later married to Thomas Franklin O’Reilly January 13, 1991, until his death March 31, 2022.
Sylvia was a self-employed domestic engineer, cleaning several homes in the area, and was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Sylvia was a founder and a volunteer at the McLean County History and Genealogy Museum in Calhoun and was a member of the Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved University of Kentucky basketball and caring for her flowers.
In addition to her parents and two husbands, Sylvia was preceded in death by a daughter, Alicia Jennings; a step-granddaughter, Jenny O’Reilly; and a step-great-granddaughter, Makala Arndell.
Survivors include a son, Gene Hunt (Lori) of Calhoun; a daughter, Benita Slott (Dan) of Evansville, Indiana; a son-in-law, Vernon Jennings of Beech Grove; two stepsons, Tim O’Reilly (Rhonda) of Bluffton, Indiana and Matt O’Reilly (Debbie Emery) of Central City; four stepdaughters, Joanna Pointer (Jackie House) of Bremen, Janet Holpp (Mike) of Madisonville, Debbie Childers (Buster) of Greenville, and Barbara Hobdy of Beaver Dam; three grandchildren, Brandy Bishop (Josh), Whitney Franklin (Steven), and Amanda Lane (Joel); 15 step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in St. Joseph, with Father Anthoni Ottagan officiating. Burial will be in the Boston Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Sylvia’s family from 10 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
The Sylvia Hunt O’Reilly family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County History and Genealogy Museum, P.O. Box 291, Calhoun, KY 42327.
