BEAVER DAM -- Tab Lee Arnold, 63, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Ohio County Healthcare. Tab worked as a gravedigger and was a member of New Hope Full Gospel Church.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Arnold; sons Hubert Earl Burden, Gary Burden and David Burden; daughter Lisa Casteel; and sisters Cora Smith and Dorothy Stewart.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Old Salem Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday.
