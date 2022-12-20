Tabatha Ann Millay Roberts, 51, of Whitesville, stepped into the arms of Jesus Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer. She was born Nov. 28, 1971, in Owensboro to Maurice Millay and Susan Pendley.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ernie and Anna Mary Gardner, and paternal grandparents, B.J. and Louise Millay.
Tabatha is survived by her mother, Susan Pendley (Chuck Flaim); her dad, Maurice Millay; her brother, Heath Millay (Sue Boberg Millay); her sister, Marisa Reynolds (John); her nephews, Connor, Aiden, and Hunter; her niece, Izzy Reynolds; her loyal dog, Asher; and her Cincinnati crew, whom she loved.
The Funeral Mass for Tabatha will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Parish of the Immaculate Catholic Church, 2516 Christie Place, Owensboro, with Father John Vaughan officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass Wednesday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
A special thanks to Hospice and the Heartford House, the nurses on the 6th floor at Owensboro Health, Michele with 1 L, you were a lifesaver, and most of all Dr.Carson, who treated Tabatha with kindness, concern, and respect.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House.
