Tabatha Yvonne Towery Britt, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, while surrounded by family and friends. She was born Dec. 17, 1966, in Mishawaka, Indiana to William Richard Towery and Catherine Lowe Black. Tabatha brought laughter and joy to everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Towery, and a sister, Michele Towery.
Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Catherine and James Black of Sparks, Nevada; sisters and brothers-in-law, Serena and Donnie Peavler of Owensboro and Kimberly and Paul Stokell of Galena, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her husband, Juacell Britt.
Funeral arrangements will be private for family arranged by James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
