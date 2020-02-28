HENDERSON — Talbert Martin Strange, 80, of Henderson, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 27, 2020, at Walnut Creek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Evansville. He was a member of the former Immanuel Baptist Temple. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and working in his garden. He was retired as an operations manager for the Kentucky toll roads and was a lieutenant colonel in the Kentucky National Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Talbert and Minnie Martin Strange; his wife, Kathy Jacobs Strange; and brother-in-law Frank Beasley.
Survivors include his son, Brent Jacobs and his wife, Amber, and their two children, Isaiah and Aubrie of Henderson; his sister, Elizabeth Mitchell, and husband Jim of Henderson; one brother, Carlos Strange and his wife, Shirley, of Marion Ohio; two nieces, Yvonne Heistand and her husband, Larry, of Henderson; and Renee Beasley Jones of Owensboro.
The family would like to extend a special debt of gratitude to Kindred Hospice of Evansville and the dedicated and caring staff of Walnut Creek.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with the Rev. Phillip Bassinger officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Worsham Post 40 Burial Detail and Honor Guard at Fernwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Kathy Jacobs Strange Answer Center Ministry Center, 510 Second St., Henderson, KY 42420 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Online condolences may
be made at tomblinson
