GRANDVIEW, INDIANA — Tamara “Tammy” Faye Haley, 52, of Grandview, Indiana died Monday, July 11, 2022. She was a bus driver for the South Spencer School Corporation and had been a foster parent.
Survivors: husband, Freddie; sons, Tyler (Denycia) Haley and Dillon (Casey) Haley; daughter, Kayla Haley; and sisters, Cindy Bergen and Sandy Helms.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
