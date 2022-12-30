CRAWFORDVILLE, FLORIDA — Tamara Lynn Swift, 58, of Crawfordville, Florida, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Tamara was an outage specialist at Foley Paper Mill in Perry, Florida, where she worked with her husband. When they first met and were married Joe told Tami he would take her around the world. After they were married and together for a while, she told everyone, she didn’t know she would have to work as she went around the world.
Tami started out doing industrial work as a fire watch in the late 1980s. She and Joe met in Savannah, Georgia, in 1994 at a paper mill. Tami worked in all aspects of the industrial careers and made it into maintenance planning where she shined the most. She had never been as happy as she was while she was planning her work and as her contractors or maintenance guys completed what she had planned.
There was something about her that Joe could not understand; it was like he had known her all of his life. They were together from the time they met and enjoyed 29 years of life together, most of which had been 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They knew that God had put them together, and they thanked Him for it daily. They traveled the world and not one time did she complain when she knew they were going to move; she just started packing to make sure everything was just right. Tami always picked the best house and the best things to put in their home. She always said, “if we ever need to live in a tent again, I’ll be fine with that as long as we are together.” So the tent stayed in the closet, just in case.
Note from Joe: I love you Tami, and always will be by your side.
She was predeceased by her father, Eldred “Tucky” Jewell Cauley, and her sister, Phyllis June Cauley West.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Malone Swift; mother, Mary Alice Henry; son, Easten Corey (Curtis) Henry and wife, Brooke; sisters, Holly Woodbridge Richeson and husband, Lauran, and their family; niece, Haley and Kiersten Dora Noffsinger and her family; brothers, Jim Cauley and wife, Anna, and family and Stratton Cauley and wife, Connie, and family; granddaughter, Vera Rose Henry; grandson, Max Henry; and the family of her sister, Phyllis June Cauley West.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church in Owensboro.
Skip and Trey Young, along with Paula and Kimberly, are assisting the family during this time. Family Funeral Home at Harvey-Young Chapel. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com.
Commented