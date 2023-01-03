BREMEN — Tamera Louise McCorquodale, 62, of Bremen, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at her residence. She was a homemaker and member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, Scott D. McCorquodale; sisters, Betty Jean Jones and Angela Renee Bartley; and brother, William Dennis Jones, Jr.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented