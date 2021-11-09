Tami Sholar-Shain, 63, of Owensboro, passed away November 7, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born September 8, 1958 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Allen and Ann Dowdy Sholar. Tami was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She met everyone with open arms and enjoyed devotion time. Tami loved being a mother to her own children, to her foster children and others. She was very family oriented.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Sholar.
She is survived by her children, Hadli Shain, Chris Shain, Jamie Shain, Hunter Shain, Destiny Shain, and Felicia Keller-Norris; three grandchildren, Trinity Campbell, Gage Gillispie, and Kole Shain; and her siblings, Michael Sholar, Tony Sholar, Teresa Stovall, Dan Sholar, and Chris Sholar.
Memorial service will be at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 12 to 5 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
