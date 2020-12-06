Tamie Marlene Shelton, of Panther, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 7, 1960, in Owensboro to Terril Shelton and Beverly Shelton Luttrell.
Tamie was a member of Little Flock Holiness Church. She loved to watch Gaither music videos and sit on the front porch while watching hummingbirds. Most of all, she liked to go to church.
Tamie was preceded in death by her father, Terril Shelton; and her stepfather, Gene Luttrell.
She is survived by her mother, Beverly Shelton Luttrell; her sister, Sherry Shelton Jackson; her stepbrother, Louis Luttrell, who she called her brother; a special aunt, Mary Ann E. Shelton; and her nephew, Christian Jackson.
Due to health and safety directives, services at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory are private. Burial will be at Glenville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Tamie Shelton may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
