Tammie Jean Stong, 59, of Utica passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home. Born in Boonville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Wendell Sandefur and the late Betty Payton Sandefur. She was a homemaker.
Tammie was preceded in death by her brother, Wendell J. Sandefur, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her father, Wendell Sandefur; her children, Joel Turner and Sara Lynne Turner; her sister, Brenda Harpole; her children’s father, Franklin Turner; and their stepfather, Allan Stong.
A celebration of life will be held 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Glenville Baptist Church, 10517 St. Rt. 81, Utica, KY 42376. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
