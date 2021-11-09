BEECHMONT — Tammie Jo Gill Talkington, 61, of Beechmont, died Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Summerfield Health Care Center in Cloverdale, Indiana. Tammie was born August 27, 1960, in Greenville. She was a registered nurse at Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Durall Gill; husband, Phil Talkington; father-in-law, Don Talkington; and brother-in-law, Harold Joines.
She is survived by her son, Chad Talkington, of Lexington; father, Glenn R. Gill, of Hanson; sister, Teresa Joines, of Coulterville, Illinois; niece, Tammie (Danny) Jebron and their children, Case and Meadow, of Coulterville, Illinois; mother-in-law, Wanda Talkington, of Central City; and other beloved family members, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Bro. Barry Davis officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday after 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
