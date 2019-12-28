Tammie Van Milligen-Cruz, of Utica, passed away in her sleep Christmas morning. Tammie was born March 14, 1969, at Ireland Army Hospital in Fort Knox to Cornelius Van Milligen (Neal) and Judy Carol Stone. She graduated from Apollo High School and attended Western Kentucky University. Tammie had been married for 12 years to her loving husband, Cristóbal Cruz Ramirez. Tammie loved people and would be your best friend. She was always happy and brought joy to those around her. She loved her son beyond measure.
Besides her husband, Tammie is survived by her parents; her son, Zachary Taylor of Austin, Texas; her sister, Jennifer Tanis of California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Milligen-Cruz. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Tammie Van Milligen-Cruz at www.millerschapmire.com.
Commented