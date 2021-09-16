ISLAND— Tammy Conrad 52 of Island went home to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Tammy Lavonne Conrad was born Dec. 25, 1968 in Owensboro to the late Billy and Doris Arnold Pinkham. She was married to Samuel Lee Conrad, Jr. April 7, 2000. Tammy was the chief deputy at McLean County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and a member of Bethel Outreach Ministries in Livermore. She enjoyed reading, singing, worshiping, and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Sammy Conrad; two daughters, Krystal Dixon (A’Mon) of Evansville and Samantha Majors (Brad Neal) of Livia; a step son, Derek Conrad (Anjelah) of Midland, Texas; a step daughter, Samantha Carter (Cam) of Owensboro; 6 grandchildren; and a sister, Shannon Hayden (Earl) of Beaver Dam.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the The Rev. Steve Case officiating. Burial will be in the Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore. Friends may visit with Tammy’s family from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9:00 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday at Musters in Livermore.
Tammy’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11:00 A.M. Friday.
The Tammy Conrad family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Tammy Conrad, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 228; Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Tammy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented