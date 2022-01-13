Tammy Corley King blessed this world on Aug. 13, 1973, and sadly passed away on Jan. 10, 2022, after a short but hard-fought battle for her life in the same hospital in which she cared for so many through the years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Franklin Corley, on July 5, 1984. Tammy is survived by her beautiful daughter, Presley Quinn King; her mother, Judy Sanders Corley; brother Eddie Ray Corley and his wife, Tonya, and her sister Crissy Robinson and her husband, Bryan. She is also survived by her nephews, Grant Robinson and his wife Madison, Tanner Robinson, Gabriel Corley, Nickolas Corley, and niece, Emma Robinson.
Services to celebrate Tammy’s life are 3-8 p.m. Jan. 14, 2022 at Cloverport Funeral Home in Cloverport, Ky.
Join us to remember her as the quick-witted and caring daughter, mother, sister, friend, and nurse who loved her family fiercely and unapologetically, mentored others selflessly and nurtured patients with empathy that knew no end. Her humor was a blessing for the hurting, and her care was healing for the heart that left a legacy never to be forgotten.
