DRAKESBORO — Tammy Dean Henderson, 61, loving mother of two and “Best Ole Mimi Ever”, peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the 27th of June after a long-fought battle. Tammy was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She was described by anyone she ever met to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others, and would be a friend to anyone. As a mother, she was generous, loving, and kind. But her true love in life was being a Mimi and Mamaw. She loved her grandchildren more than anything, and “those boys never done anything wrong”. She spoiled them as much as she possibly could. In her free time, Tammy loved spending time with her best friend Brenda, watching her grandson, “Lightning Liam”, race his dirt bike, drinking coffee, and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and especially her two sons, Ronald “Jay” and Dakota, who adore her with all of their hearts.
“We know that we can’t have you but we’re happy knowing that the angels have finally got you back. Goodbye to a wonderful woman and a beautiful mother.”
The family would like to express a special thank you to the Heartford House in Owensboro for the amazing care and kindness shown in such a short time. Those nurses are truly angels.
Tammy is preceded in death by her mother, Jewell Hardwick, and brother, Terry Vincent.
Tammy is survived by her significant other, Nathan Eldridge; two sons, Ronald “Jay” (Jennifer) Henderson and Dakota (Ashley) Shemwell; seven grandsons, Ben, Cameron, Colton, Liam, Avery, Hunter, and Edward; two sisters, Kim Crouch and Tina (Brett) Hostetter; three brothers, Tim (Sheila) Childress, Tony Ray (Johnna) Vincent, and Todd (Christina) Vincent; sister-in-law, Laura Vincent; and her best friend, Brenda Simms.
There will be a service for those who would like to come and celebrate her life with the family. The service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Brother Mike Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Tammy Dean Henderson Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, PO Box 548, Central City, KY 42330. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or you may donate online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences can be made to www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
