Tammy Elaine Sparks, 55, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation. She was born in Orange, Texas, on Sept. 16, 1965, to the late Charles Edward Sparks and Virginia Lois Anthony Dennis. Tammy was a loving person. She loved animals, to color and listen to country music. Tammy’s favorite candies were M&M’s and Peppermint Patties.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Edward Sparks; and a sister, Charlene Guillory.
Survivors include her sister, Donna Collins; several nieces and nephews; and a special family friend, Jamie Pratt.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Calhoun Baptist Church, 315 Main St., Calhoun, KY 42327.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Tammy Sparks Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
