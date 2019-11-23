Cromwell — Tammy Faye Reeks, 56, passed away at her home Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2019. She was born Aug. 27, 1963, in Owensboro, daughter of Shirley Pendleton Faught and the late Orville Faught.
Tammy was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her father, Orville Faught, in 2010; and her brother, Terry Faught, in 1968.
Survivors include her husband, William E. “Bill” Reeks; mother Shirley Faught; brothers James Michael Faught, Steven Allen Faught and Timothy Earl Faught; sister Karen Adkins; nephew Dalton Adkins; and niece Alexandra Faught.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements. There will be no services.
