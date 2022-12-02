FORDSVILLE — Tammy Howard Slack, 59, of Fordsville, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Owensboro Health. She was born in Daviess County February 2, 1963, to the late James and Beatrice Porter Bevil.
In addition to her parents, Tammy is preceded in death by her first husband, Jackie Howard, Sr.; a son, Justin M. Howard; and a brother, Terry L. Bevil.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Danny Slack; sons, Jackie (Kim) Howard of Utica and Derek Howard of Owensboro; stepchildren, Pam (Roger) Beam of Hudson, Florida and Ricky (Lisa) Slack of Portage, Indiana; grandchildren, Niki (Will), Taylor (Sam), Michael, Ryley, Raegan, Kaitlyn, Danny, Lena, and Austin; great-grandchild, Arthur; siblings, Patricia Curtis of Raleigh, North Carolina, Dianna (Dennis) Bryant of Utica, and Roy (Debbie) Cook of Owensboro; and her twin brother, Tim Bevil of Atlanta, Georgia.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, with the burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Linda Boarman and her staff.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Tammy Slack Memorial Fund, c/o Cecil Funeral Home.
