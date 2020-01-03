Tammy Jo Howard Crask, of Owensboro, passed in peace Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the age of 59. Tammy was a talented artist who loved horses. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Maxine Hamilton Maxwell; and her father, Darrel Howard.
She is survived by her children, Paul Fogle (Samantha) of Owensboro and Jake Fogle (Michelle) of Owensboro; and several grandchildren; as well as her siblings, Roxanne Howard Burnett (John) of Hawesville, Danny Howard of Richmond and Jaime Howard Weber (Kenny) of Georgetown.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
