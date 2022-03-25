Tammy K. Saunders Estes, 62, passed away at home on March 21, 2022, under the care of hospice. Tammy was born on December 5, 1959, in Owensboro, to the late Danny O. Saunders, Jr. and Mary H. Glover Saunders.
Tammy loved all animals, especially her four-legged baby, Athena.
She is survived by her two sons, Jerry D. Adams and Michael A. (Sheena) Adams; sister, Lisa (Larry) Newton; brother, Danny (Cyndi) Saunders; two grandchildren, Jalen Adams and Chloe Adams; nieces, Cassie (Greg) Hughes, Carrie (Wendy) Newton, and Lydia (Austin) Roberts; and close friends, Tracey L. Cavender and Shane Evans.
Per Tammy’s request, there will be no services or visitation.
Donations can be given in Tammy’s name to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Estes.
