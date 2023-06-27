Tammy Lane Christian Newcomb, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Nov. 20, 1963, in Owensboro to the late Warner Christian and Jenny Lane Stone. Tammy was a graduate of Owensboro High School, class of 1981, and worked as a tech for Sears Optical and VisionWorks here in Owensboro. She enjoyed road trips, planting flowers with her daughter, Beth, and finally getting to see the ocean with Beth while on vacation together.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Brett Dwayne Newcomb; her father-in-law, Jerry Newcomb; and a niece, Kayla Christian.
Tammy is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Newcomb; two sisters, Marsha (Steve) Payne and Penney Brooks; a brother, Scott (Marla) Christian; her mother-in-law, Wanda Newcomb; and several nieces and nephews.
A time of gathering for family and friends of Tammy will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, in South Hampton Church Cemetery.
Tammy’s family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Hodskins, his staff, the staff at Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, and the staff at Hospice of Western Kentucky for the amazing care and love they showed Tammy during her cancer journey and in-home care. Also thank you to her wonderful family and friends for all the texts, calls, support, and food deliveries.
Memories and condolences for the family of Tammy Newcomb may be left at www.glenncares.com.
