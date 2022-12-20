Tammy Lee “Boo Boo” Wimsatt Belcher, 40, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 18, 1982, to Lawrence and Ellen Evans Wimsatt. She was the seventh of nine children. From a young age, Tammy was motivated to achieve her goals. With dreams of becoming a radiology technologist, she was a hard-working and loyal employee at Dermont Drive-In where she worked for eight years to save for college. She was proud to begin her career at Owensboro Medical Health System where she worked for 16 years.
Tammy met the love of her life, Eric B. Belcher, while both were in high school. Married 14 years, they were lucky to share 23 marvelous years together. They spent more of their life together than apart. Tammy leaves three kind and beautiful children, 13-year-old Maximus Owen Belcher, Tammy’s firstborn, blue ribbon baby, 11-year-old Maggie Jean Belcher, her favorite and only artistic, brown-eyed girl, and five-year-old Maveric Lee Belcher, her spirited and beautiful baby boy.
Boo Boo was loved by many families. Her husband and children cherished her. At Wimsatt family gatherings, Tammy was the life of the party. Tammy was close with her siblings, but the closest and best friend of her life was Mary Wimsatt Moseley, an oncology nurse who cared for Tammy as sister and nurse for the last five years. In addition to her relatives, Tammy loved her “work” family at Owensboro Health. The bonds she created there were an integral and important part of her life and a constant source of happiness.
Other than her family, Tammy loved the beach more than anything in the world. For 16 summers, Tammy never missed the annual Wimsatt family vacation in Destin, Florida, even though, at times, 38 family members shared one house! For Tammy, it was always, “The more, the merrier.”
The island of Maui was Tammy’s favorite place on Earth, and she visited it three times. She and Eric honeymooned there. In 2018, they returned to the Garden Isle in celebration of their tenth wedding anniversary. During that trip, she was delighted with new adventures on her favorite island. She was the guest of honor at an intimate show by the famed Hawaiian musician, Willie K., and was caught on camera kissing a Hawaiian rainbow tree.
Tammy had an infectious laugh. Her fun-loving spirit and determination to live life in the moment inspired all who knew her to enjoy life, take chances, and live each day without regret. She also had an indomitable spirit. People instinctively liked and trusted her. She touched many lives at work and at play. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marvin and Maxine Evans, and Owen and Kathryn Wimsatt.
In addition to her parents, Tammy is survived by her loving siblings, William (Heather) Wimsatt, Laura (John, Tammy’s partner in crime) Sheffer, Laurna (Barry) Strehl, Cindy Wimsatt (John Maurice), Katie Wimsatt, Mary (Chad) Moseley, Elizabeth (Steven) Burch, and Kristina Wimsatt Collins. Tammy is also survived by Eric’s grandparents, Joe and Nadine Evans; mother and father-in-law, Julie and Jeff Spalding; sister-in-law, Brooklyn (Eric) Foster; 25 aunts and uncles; 20 nieces and nephews, whom she adored; and more cousins than you can count.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2022, and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday, both at the church.
As Tammy wished, she will be laid to rest on her beloved island of Maui.
Tammy loved her church and celebrated milestones in her family’s life at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to her church may be made in her name.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Belcher. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Tammy Lee “Boo Boo” Wimsatt Belcher and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented