Tammy Marie Morris Henson, 56, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on the evening of May 12, 2020, at her home. Born Oct. 19, 1963, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Boone Morris. On July 31, 1984, Tammy married Roger Henson, with whom she had two children, Amanda and Greg. She was a devoted wife and mother.
When friends and family remember Tammy, they will begin with a mother’s love for her children and other family. She lived a simple life and refused to put on airs for anyone. She applied herself fully to her family and was identified by her distinct and ever-present laughter. Tammy saw the humor and positivity in life first. She was a confidant of many and an enemy to none.
Friends will describe Tammy as a free spirit and an optimistic woman who cared even less about the opinions of others than she did about wearing shoes. She was the kind of sister, aunt, daughter, wife and mother who called in to radio stations and kept up with everyone she loved.
Surviving are her husband of 36 years, Roger; her children, Greg and Amanda Henson; brothers, John (Cathy) Morris, Roger Morris and Scott (Peggy) Morris; and a sister, Kathy (Roy) Blankenship.
Services are private, with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho.
