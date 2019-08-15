SPRINGFIELD, Va. -- Tammy Sue Porter Fantz, 53, of Springfield, gained her angel wings Aug. 7, 2019. She was born in Owensboro on July 12, 1966, to Woody and Peggy Fogle Porter. She graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1984. She went on to earn a master's degree in music at Georgia State College. Tammy served six years in the United States Army Band as a staff sergeant. After her time in the military, she was a full-time Mom, third-grade teacher and very involved in her church.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, James Fantz; her daughter, Allison Fantz; her son, Matthew Fantz; her brothers, Marty (Renee) Porter, Ross (Kathy) Porter and Matthew (Heather) Porter; her sisters, Janice (Martin) Lanham and Jessica Porter; and many nieces and nephews.
Tammy's wonderful spirit, joy and talent will be celebrated at 11 a.m. EDT Friday at St. Raymond of Peñafort Catholic Church, 8750 Pohick Road, Springfield, VA 22153. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
In lieu of flowers, Tammy requested donations to Angelus Academy where she was a teacher for many years. hhtp://angelusacedamy.org.
