CENTERTOWN— Tammy Yvonne Burden, 52 of Centertown, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare.
She was born on April 15, 1969, in Calhoun to the late Howard and Janice Hawkins Warner.Tammy worked as the breakfast manager at Hardee’s in Owensboro.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories her husband of 34 years, Jackie Burden; son; Jonathan (Molly) Burden of Olaton and daughter Holly Burden of Bowling Green; four siblings, Howard Warner, Tony Warner, Charles Warner and Shelly Warner. Tammy was blessed with four grandchildren, Bailey, Skyler, Jaxon and Faithann.
No Services will be held at this time. William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented