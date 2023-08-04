ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Tamra Lee Gerdom, 58, of Rockport, Indiana, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. She was a member of Shiloh Church in Rockport and was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, David Gerdom, and children, George Ortiz, Michael Gerdom, and Raymond Gerdom.
Service: Noon Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Shiloh Church, 3625 West Eureka Road, Rockport, Indiana.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented