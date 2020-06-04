Tandy Sue Nation, 73, of Owensboro, passed away June 2, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Oct. 15, 1946, in Louisville, to the late John and Dolores Thompson. Tandy was an avid reader and a lover of all literature. She also loved animals, especially dogs. Tandy enjoyed bird watching and scuba diving and will be remembered for her adventurous spirit.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Jeffrey “Jeff” Nation.
Tandy is survived by her son, Paul (Ami) Nation; her sister, Joyce Bingham; and her grandchildren, Avery Sutter, Molly Nation and Holland Nation.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42303; or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 301 East Main Street No. 100, Louisville, KY 40202.
