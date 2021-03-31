Tani Raenell Eyster, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021. She was born Sept. 16, 1949, in Inglewood, California, to the late Raymond William Hale and Hazel May Bingham. Tani was of the Baptist faith and a strong believer in Jesus Christ. She enjoyed animals, watching Western movies and spending time with her family. Tani also found pleasure in the outdoors and a morning cup of coffee. She married her husband, William (Jason) Franklin Eyster, on Oct. 23, 1972.
William preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 2013.
Tani is survived by her daughters, Constance Pate (Stratton) and Kimberly Lanham (Kevin); son Jason Eyster; grandchildren Jeremy Penrod, Ray Smith, Cassandra Rone, Corey Lanham, Cyle Lanham and Skylar Phillips; sisters Leilani Rimmel and Malea Gardner (Bob); and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and her kitty, who she called her best friend, Precious.
A memorial service with limited attendance will take place on Good Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the memorial service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Owensboro Humane Society located at 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented