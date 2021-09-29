HARDINSBURG — Tanya Volkov, 61, of Stephensport, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her residence.
Survivors include her husband, James Volkov; mother Jean Klistoff; sons Eric Volkov, Jason Volkov, Kevin Volkov, Samuel Volkov, Paul Volkov, Michael Volkov, William Volkov and Luke Volkov; daughters Laura Kurtz and Sarah Huber; brothers John Klistoff, George Klistoff Jr. and Sam Klistoff; and sisters Sarah Matchniff, Mary Lord and Onya Goncharenko.
Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Breckinridge Mennonite Church near Stephensport. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 4 p.m. and after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
