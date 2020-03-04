Taran Michelle McLevaine, 37, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Owensboro. She was born July 12, 1982, in Owensboro. She worked in healthcare as a phlebotomist and was of the Catholic faith. Taran was a very proud mother that loved her children, and she never met a stranger. She enjoyed traveling to the Gulf Coast and was a good friend to many people.
She is survived by her parents, Jill and Mike Tanner; daughters Riley and Morgan Mauzey; brother Jacob Tanner and his son, Brayden; maternal grandmother Louise McLevaine; paternal grandfather Don Tanner; dear friend Heather Frazier; special cousin Willis; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will be in Greenbriar Cemetery at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mary Jill Tanner for the benefit of Riley and Morgan Mauzey at any Old National Bank Branch.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
